Hafiz Naeem rejects federal budget, calls it pro-elite and anti-poor

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Wednesday categorically rejected the federal budget, branding it a “pro-elite document” that deepens poverty, fuels inflation, and worsens inequality. As reported by the Express Tribune.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora, he said the government has completely failed to provide relief to the common citizen, choosing instead to protect the interests of the ruling class and privileged segments of society.

“The budget imposes an unfair tax burden on salaried and middle-income groups while offering no meaningful concessions or structural reforms,” he stated.

Hafiz Naeem dismissed government claims about poverty reduction as “delusional” and detached from ground realities, pointing out that over 110 million Pakistanis continue to live below the poverty line.

He accused the government of mismanaging the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), particularly in Sindh, alleging that the Rs700 billion allocated for poverty alleviation is being misused for political manipulation and corrupt practices.

“This misuse must be investigated and those responsible punished,” he asserted.

He further argued that if this funding had been invested in IT education, Pakistan’s tech industry could have already generated over Rs300 billion in revenue.

Lamenting the poor state of public education, he noted that 29.2 million children remain out of school, while “ghost schools” continue to drain national resources through fraudulent means.

Despite frequent declarations of an “education emergency,” he said, the government has failed to make meaningful investments in the sector.

Hafiz Naeem revealed that the salaried class contributed Rs499 billion in taxes this year but received no relief in return. He called for a complete tax exemption for salaried workers, criticizing the fact that 111 departments—including military-run bodies and private institutions such as Zia Hospital—remain exempt from taxation, while low-income groups are burdened by inflated utility bills.

He also condemned the 600% increase in salaries for the National Assembly Speaker and Senate Chairman, questioning why such extravagance has gone unchallenged by government officials.

Another point of concern was the 11% tax on solar energy systems, which Hafiz Naeem said directly contradicts the country’s environmental and energy conservation commitments.

“The government and opposition only pretend to be adversaries, but unite when it comes to enhancing their perks and privileges,” he said.

Discussing Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators, Hafiz Naeem said the 0.45% GDP growth rate reflects deep policy failures, particularly in agriculture. He also dismissed current agriculture credit schemes as ineffective “publicity stunts,” noting a 30% decline in cotton cultivation due to misguided policies and outdated tools such as Form 47.

He criticised the imposition of taxes without visible improvements in public services:

“Public funds are being collected through excessive taxation, yet there are no tangible benefits in return—whether in education, healthcare, or public safety.”

He added that power sector reforms remain unfulfilled under Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements, while petroleum levy hikes amount to “daylight robbery” from the public.

Referring to the government’s revenue targets, Hafiz Naeem said that authorities have already admitted they may fall short by Rs1,500 billion, and are planning to impose an additional Rs500 billion in taxes.

“What is the logic behind such a budget?” he asked.

Turning to the national debt crisis, he said every Pakistani now owes Rs76,000, with Rs5 trillion out of Rs11 trillion in total debt servicing going exclusively toward interest payments.

“If interest rates were halved, electricity and gas prices could be reduced significantly,” he claimed.

He labelled the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) a “hub of corruption” and called for either major institutional reforms or the complete disbandment of the agency, accusing it of enabling corruption under the guise of anti-corruption actions.

In conclusion, Hafiz Naeem urged the government to cut civil and military privileges and redirect national resources toward areas that benefit the general public—especially essential services like education, health, and affordable energy.