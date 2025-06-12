SBP foreign reserves rise by $167 million, total reserves reach $16.88 billion

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves recorded a notable increase during the week ended June 6, 2025, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)-held reserves rising by $167 million to $11.68 billion, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday.

The increase represents a week-on-week (WoW) growth of 1.45%, reversing last week’s marginal $7 million decline.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves, which include holdings by commercial banks, climbed by $277.3 million or 1.67% over the same period to $16.88 billion.

Reserves held by commercial banks also increased, rising by $110.5 million or 2.17% WoW, bringing their total to $5.2 billion.

The SBP did not cite any specific reason for the uptick in reserves.

This rebound in reserves comes amid ongoing negotiations with international lenders and renewed inflows from multilateral institutions, although the SBP has not officially disclosed the source of the weekly rise.