BISP(Benazir Income Support Program) shifts to retail model for cash disbursements amid heatwave concerns

Coordination meeting with partner banks aims to ensure smooth and secure delivery of fourth quarter payments to beneficiaries

By Monitoring Desk

In a move to protect beneficiaries from extreme weather conditions, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has finalized preparations to distribute its fourth quarter payments through a newly adopted retail network model. The decision comes in light of the ongoing nationwide heatwave and replaces the earlier campsite-based disbursement method.

The strategic coordination meeting, chaired by BISP Additional Secretary Dr. Tahir Noor, brought together senior representatives from all partner banks, along with BISP’s zonal directors from the north and south regions, and the deputy director of the program. The session focused on finalizing operational logistics and ensuring that the transition to the retail-based approach is both seamless and secure.

Dr. Noor emphasized the importance of strong inter-agency coordination to deliver timely and transparent financial assistance, particularly for the program’s vulnerable women beneficiaries. He urged all stakeholders to uphold service quality, minimize delays, and enhance the overall disbursement experience.

Key topics discussed included system readiness, biometric verification processes, real-time monitoring mechanisms, cash availability at retail outlets, and effective grievance redressal systems. The partner banks presented detailed preparedness plans, outlining how they intend to scale up retail capacity, streamline transaction processes, and ensure continuous availability of funds throughout the disbursement period.

The shift to retail distribution is aimed at reducing crowding and long waits that are common at outdoor payment campsites, especially during adverse weather. By leveraging existing retail networks, BISP aims to improve accessibility and convenience for its millions of beneficiaries.

All participating institutions reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the timely and effective disbursement of funds. The initiative reflects BISP’s broader goals of financial inclusion and strengthening social protection for the country’s most vulnerable women.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

