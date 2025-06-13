Sign inSubscribe
Tech

iPhone ranks first in China market in May

It is the company's strongest two-month performance since the COVID-19 pandemic

By Monitoring Desk

Apple iPhone sales rose to the top position in China in May, with global sales increasing 15% in April and May compared to the same period last year, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

It was the company’s strongest two-month performance since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth in Apple’s two biggest markets, China and the United States, led the gains. Apple also recorded double-digit growth in Japan, India and the Middle East. In China, foreign-branded phone shipments reached 3.52 million units in April, slightly up from 3.50 million a year earlier, based on data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Apple has faced rising competition in China from domestic brands and used price cuts to stay competitive. Online platforms in the country offered discounts of up to 2,530 yuan on iPhone 16 models in May.

Previous article
Meta buys 49 percent stake in Scale AI for $14.3 billion
Next article
Tesla updgrades model S and X, increases prices in the U.S.
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.