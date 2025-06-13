iPhone ranks first in China market in May

Apple iPhone sales rose to the top position in China in May, with global sales increasing 15% in April and May compared to the same period last year, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

It was the company’s strongest two-month performance since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth in Apple’s two biggest markets, China and the United States, led the gains. Apple also recorded double-digit growth in Japan, India and the Middle East. In China, foreign-branded phone shipments reached 3.52 million units in April, slightly up from 3.50 million a year earlier, based on data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Apple has faced rising competition in China from domestic brands and used price cuts to stay competitive. Online platforms in the country offered discounts of up to 2,530 yuan on iPhone 16 models in May.