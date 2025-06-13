KP-budget-debt

PESHAWAR, June 13: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has created a Debt Management Fund to ensure timely repayment of government’s loans and improve financial stability.

In a budget document issued here Friday, the initiative was part of broader efforts to control future debt pressure.

In fiscal year 2024-25, provincial government repaid a significant Rs 49 billion in outstanding loans, which included Rs 18 billion in markup.

To further strengthen debt management, Finance Department has issued strict directives to all government departments.

Moving forward, departments must consult with Finance Department before securing any new loans.

The policy aims to ensure that new loans are only acquired for revenue-generating projects, where project’s income can cover loan repayment, thereby preventing an increase in the province’s financial burden.