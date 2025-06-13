KSE-100 drops 2,400 points as selling pressure mounts amid rising geopolitical tensions

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced broad-based selling pressure on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index plunging over 2,400 points in early trading, driven by rising geopolitical tensions after Israel’s military strikes on multiple sites in Iran.

According to the PSX website, the stock market opened on a sluggish note and KSE-100 dropped 2448.53 points as of 09:19 am.

Key sectors, including commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, and refineries, automobile assemblers, cement, all faced selling pressure. High-weight stocks like OGDC, PPL, PSO, MARI, and HUBCO were trading in the red zone.

As of 10:40 am, the market was hovering at 122,186.05 level, down by 1907.07 points or 1.54% from the previous close of 124,093.12 points.

On Thursday, the stock market witnessed a slight correction, following an earlier strong rally driven by optimism regarding the federal budget.

The Israeli attack raises the risk of a fresh escalation in tensions in the Middle East, a major oil-producing region, and comes at a time of heightened pressure on the global economy and financial markets from US President Donald Trump’s shakeup of trade policies.

Asian stocks dived on Friday, led by a selloff in U.S. futures, while oil prices jumped over 7% after Israel conducted a military strike on Iran, sending investors scurrying to safe havens such as gold and the Swiss franc.

Market reaction was swift, with U.S. S&P E-mini futures slumping 1.5% as of 0055 GMT and Nasdaq futures skidding 1.7%.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.4% and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 1.2%.

Brent crude jumped more than 6% to $73.56 per barrel. Gold climbed 1% to about $3,419 per ounce.

Israel said it was declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of a missile and drone strike by Tehran, after what it called a “preemptive strike” over Iran’s nuclear programme.