OGRA notifies slight decrease in RLNG prices for June 2025

ISLAMABAD:The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a marginal reduction in the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of June 2025, following a slight decrease in terminal charges.

OGRA reduced RLNG prices in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government for setting the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of June 2025.

According to the notification issued by OGRA, the RLNG price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers has been set at US$11.0154 per MMBtu for transmission and US$11.7816 per MMBtu for distribution. For Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), the prices are US$9.7284 per MMBtu for transmission and US$10.8650 per MMBtu for distribution.

This adjustment reflects a marginal decline when compared to the rates of May 2025. The price for SNGPL has decreased by US$0.0103 in transmission and US$0.0109 in distribution, while for SSGCL, the reduction is US$0.0083 and US$0.0092 for transmission and distribution, respectively. In percentage terms, this equates to a decrease ranging between 0.08 percent and 0.09 percent.

According to OGRA, the downward revision is primarily attributed to a slight decline in terminal handling charges.