Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

OGRA notifies slight decrease in RLNG prices for June 2025

Price for SNGPL consumers set at $11.015 per MMBtu for; $9.7284 per MMBtu for SSGCL consumers for transmission

By Ahmad Ahmadani
OGRA

 ISLAMABAD:The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a marginal reduction in the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of June 2025, following a slight decrease in terminal charges.

OGRA reduced RLNG prices in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government for setting the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of June 2025.

According to the notification issued by OGRA, the RLNG price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers has been set at US$11.0154 per MMBtu for transmission and US$11.7816 per MMBtu for distribution. For Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), the prices are US$9.7284 per MMBtu for transmission and US$10.8650 per MMBtu for distribution.

This adjustment reflects a marginal decline when compared to the rates of May 2025. The price for SNGPL has decreased by US$0.0103 in transmission and US$0.0109 in distribution, while for SSGCL, the reduction is US$0.0083 and US$0.0092 for transmission and distribution, respectively. In percentage terms, this equates to a decrease ranging between 0.08 percent and 0.09 percent.

According to OGRA, the downward revision is primarily attributed to a slight decline in terminal handling charges. 

Previous article
Shibli Faraz urges structural reforms, dam funding, and youth employment in Senate budget debate
Next article
KP-budget-debt
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at ahmad.ahmadani@pakistantoday.com.pk.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.