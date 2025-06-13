PEMRA moves for FIR after M-Tel defaults on cheque payments worth Rs7.57 million

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against M/s M-Tel Communications (Pvt.) Limited after the company dishonoured three post-dated cheques issued to settle its outstanding dues.

According to a news release, M-Tel Communications owes a total of Rs33,645,963. Despite multiple opportunities and concessions to clear its dues — including permission to submit post-dated cheques — the company failed to honour a payment of Rs7,575,000.

In response, PEMRA has filed an application at the concerned police station under Section 33(3) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002, as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2023, requesting the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the company.

The media regulator has also issued a stern warning to all licensees to ensure timely payments of their dues, cautioning that strict action will be taken under PEMRA laws against defaulters.