Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PEMRA moves for FIR after M-Tel defaults on cheque payments worth Rs7.57 million

Rs33.6 million still outstanding; authority warns licensees of strict legal action for non-compliance

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against M/s M-Tel Communications (Pvt.) Limited after the company dishonoured three post-dated cheques issued to settle its outstanding dues.

According to a news release, M-Tel Communications owes a total of Rs33,645,963. Despite multiple opportunities and concessions to clear its dues — including permission to submit post-dated cheques — the company failed to honour a payment of Rs7,575,000.

In response, PEMRA has filed an application at the concerned police station under Section 33(3) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002, as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2023, requesting the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the company.

The media regulator has also issued a stern warning to all licensees to ensure timely payments of their dues, cautioning that strict action will be taken under PEMRA laws against defaulters.

Previous article
KP unveils Rs2.18tr tax-free budget for FY2025–26
Next article
Kia reintroduces Stonic EX at reduced price point
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.