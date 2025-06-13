Public backlash prompts PM to order inquiry into salary hike for senior parliamentary figures

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an inquiry into the substantial salary increase for the National Assembly speaker, deputy speaker, Senate chairman, and deputy chairman after the decision sparked widespread public and political backlash.

The salary of these high-ranking figures has surged by an unprecedented 600%, from Rs205,000 to Rs1.95 million, a move that has raised questions about the fairness of such increases amid the country’s economic challenges.

The approval for the salary hike came from the federal government, but the Prime Minister’s office is now investigating the matter following the outcry

. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif condemned the increase, calling it “financial vulgarity” and criticising its insensitivity to the struggles of ordinary citizens. “Our dignity and honour depend on the well-being of the people,” he emphasised.

In defence of the move, the National Assembly and Senate secretariats clarified that the salary increases were not self-imposed but were approved by the federal government. The secretariats stated that both the NA speaker and the Senate chairman do not have the authority to unilaterally raise their salaries, and such changes require approval from the prime minister and the cabinet.

Compounding the issue, a government notification issued on May 29 detailed the revised salaries and allowances, including a 50% increase in discretionary allowances for parliamentarians. The notification confirmed that the federal government had approved the salary increase.

The budget for FY26 has also revealed an increase in the salaries of parliamentarians and federal cabinet members. The proposal allocates Rs16.29 billion for the National Assembly and Rs9.05 billion for the Senate, with significant portions earmarked for the salaries and perks of members, committee chairpersons, and senior officials.

Additionally, the budget proposes a doubling of the cabinet’s ongoing expenses, with increases in the salaries of federal ministers, state ministers, advisers, and special assistants to the prime minister.

Under the revised regulations, parliamentarians will be entitled to a range of perks, including air tickets, allowances for attending sessions and committee meetings, office expenses, and even household rent.

Committee chairpersons will also receive additional benefits, including a vehicle, employees, and petrol allowances. The proposed perks extend to current and former parliamentarians, who will enjoy the same health and other facilities as federal secretaries.