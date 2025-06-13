Sign inSubscribe
Shibli Faraz urges structural reforms, dam funding, and youth employment in Senate budget debate

Opposition leader calls for action on circular debt, balanced tax policy, and inclusive job creation through public-private initiatives

By Monitoring Desk

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, opened the federal budget debate on Friday with a pointed critique of the country’s ongoing economic difficulties and urged the government to take immediate and comprehensive action across several critical sectors.

Highlighting the persistent issue of circular debt in the power sector, Faraz stressed that it remains a major burden on the national economy. He advocated for meaningful structural reforms along with consistent tariff adjustments to address financial shortfalls and improve the efficiency and reliability of utility services.

Faraz also underscored the importance of enhancing water security through greater investment in dam construction. He expressed concern that the budget did not allocate sufficient funds for this vital area and emphasized that building new reservoirs is essential for increasing agricultural productivity, ensuring long-term water availability, and supporting overall economic growth—especially in regions facing water scarcity.

Turning to fiscal matters, the opposition leader called for a more balanced and equitable tax policy that protects the rights of taxpayers while promoting sustainable revenue generation.

On the employment front, Faraz urged the government to make job creation a top priority, particularly for the country’s youth and rural communities. He proposed the introduction of targeted vocational training programs and public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives as a way to stimulate job growth and promote inclusive economic development.

The opening remarks from the opposition in the Senate set the tone for a broader debate over the government’s fiscal strategy, as calls grow louder for more targeted and long-term solutions to Pakistan’s structural economic challenges.

 

IFC boosts investment in Reko Diq with $400 million loan, total financing now $700 million
OGRA notifies slight decrease in RLNG prices for June 2025
