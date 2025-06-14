ANF seizes 299kg drugs worth over Rs 393 million nationwide

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out four operations across the country, resulting in the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of nearly 299 kilograms of narcotics.

The drugs are valued at over Rs. 393.2 million in the local market.

In Quetta, ANF recovered 227 kilograms of heroin from the Hazarganji area. The narcotics were reportedly stored for smuggling.

In Islamabad, ANF intercepted a vehicle near Chungi No. 26 and seized 48 kilograms of drugs. Two people were arrested.

In a separate operation near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 24 kilograms of drugs from another vehicle. Two suspects were taken into custody.

In Hyderabad, ANF recovered 100 grams of methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’, from a motorcyclist near Latifabad.

All cases have been registered under the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Act. Further investigations are in progress.

The ANF stated that it will continue its operations against the drug trade in Pakistan.