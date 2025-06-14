Sign inSubscribe
FIA arrests four suspects in visa fraud and corruption cases

FIA conducts raids in bahawalpur, multan, lodhran and bahawalnagar

By Monitoring Desk

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone arrested four individuals, including a woman, for visa fraud, human smuggling, and corruption.

The suspects, identified as Ajmal, Altaf Hussain, Abid Hussain, and Hira Noor, were arrested during separate raids in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, and Lodhran. FIA officials reported that Abid Hussain received Rs. 800,000 from a citizen for a promised job in Saudi Arabia.

Hira Noor took over Rs. 2.9 million from an individual for employment in Europe. Ajmal received Rs. 400,000 for arranging a job in Dubai.

The suspects failed to send the victims abroad and went into hiding. In a separate case, Altaf Hussain, a Line Superintendent at MEPCO, was arrested on bribery charges. He allegedly took a bribe of Rs. 100,000 to convert a temporary electricity connection to a permanent one.

All four suspects are in custody. Further investigations are in progress.

