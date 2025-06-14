Kia reintroduces Stonic EX at reduced price point

Kia Pakistan has quietly relaunched the Stonic EX variant, pricing it at Rs4,767,000 — the same level where the EX+ had settled following a sharp price reduction.

Initially, the Stonic debuted with two variants — EX and EX+. The EX was later discontinued, and the EX+ carried a premium price tag of Rs6,280,000, which drew criticism due to weak sales. In response, Kia slashed the EX+ price by approximately Rs1.5 million, bringing it down to Rs4,767,000.

The reduced price attracted significant attention and helped the Stonic regain traction in the market. However, Kia soon reversed course, increasing the EX+ price by Rs733,000 to Rs5,500,000, which led to another drop in consumer interest.

Now, with the EX officially back at the more affordable Rs4,767,000, Kia appears to be repositioning the Stonic in the competitive compact crossover segment. The move comes amid growing pressure from rivals like the Suzuki Swift, which continues to dominate due to its price-to-feature value.