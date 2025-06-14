Sign inSubscribe
Motorways of Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur to start this year, says Aleem Khan

Islamic Development Bank has shown interest in funding the project and a final decision on the loan approval is expected in September, says Khan

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said the construction of the Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorways will begin this year.

He said the Islamic Development Bank has shown interest in funding the project and a final decision on the loan approval is expected in September after the bank’s board meeting. He said he takes responsibility for the ministry’s actions during the past year but did not comment on previous governments’ inaction on the Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorways.

He said connecting Karachi Port to the National Motorway network is important for supporting trade and business through import and export. He said various political parties remained in power in the past but failed to start the motorway projects.

He said the government will complete both the Sukkur-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Karachi sections of the motorway within two years. He said the Northern Bypass will be converted into an eight-lane highway and connected to the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway.

He added the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway has been divided into five zones. The Islamic Development Bank will fund three of these, and the government will seek funding for the remaining two from other banks or donor agencies. He said the government may request the Sindh Government’s contribution of PKR 25 billion if required.

He said the USD 2 billion project will be completed as soon as possible using government resources. He also said the National Highway Authority is working on the Lyari Expressway, which will be upgraded to international standards.

FIA arrests four suspects in visa fraud and corruption cases
Prime Minister directs early finalization of EV Policy 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
