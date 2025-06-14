Prime Minister directs early finalization of EV Policy 2025

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the policy framework for promoting the electric vehicles industry and usage in the country.

During the meeting, the draft of the Electric Vehicles Policy 2025 was discussed. The Prime Minister directed that the policy be finalized early in consultation with all stakeholders and immediately presented before the federal cabinet.

He instructed the promotion of electric motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, cars, and buses across Pakistan. He also emphasized the need to set up charging infrastructure, including charging stations and battery swapping facilities.

The Prime Minister further directed that relevant industries should be supported to enhance local manufacturing capacity of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahmad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, and other senior government officials attended the meeting.