Headlines

PTA and NCCIA conduct raids against cloned phones in Gujrat

Authorities seize 45 mobile phones with tampered International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers during the operations

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Gujranwala carried out three raids in Gujrat targeting the sale of tampered or cloned mobile phones.

The first raid was conducted at Gulzar-e-Madina Road, where 12 devices were seized and two individuals were arrested. The second raid took place at Zaib Super Market, leading to the recovery of 13 phones and the arrest of one person.

The third raid at Kashmir Plaza resulted in the seizure of 20 devices and the arrest of three individuals.

The seized phones included various models of Google Pixel and OnePlus. The IMEIs on the devices were reprogrammed and linked to lower-priced phones.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

PTA stated that IMEI tampering and the sale of cloned phones can contribute to criminal anonymity and enable activities such as cybercrime, financial fraud, and abductions.

PTA has a zero-tolerance policy toward mobile device identifier tampering and has warned that legal action will be taken against violators.

The authority also urged the public to report suspicious activity related to mobile phone cloning or tampering.

ANF seizes 299kg drugs worth over Rs 393 million nationwide
CDWP approves eight development projects worth Rs 25.191 billion
