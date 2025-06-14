Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab govt committee probes Rs 1.94 billion embezzlement at Rawalpindi Development Authority

Investigation launched into financial mismanagement and mysterious death amid delayed contractor payments

By Monitoring Desk

A fact-finding committee, formed by the Punjab Chief Secretary, has officially launched an investigation into a major financial scandal involving the embezzlement of Rs 1.94 billion at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The committee aims to examine the alleged negligence and mismanagement by authorities holding financial signatory powers at the RDA.

During its first meeting in Lahore, the committee raised concerns about RDA’s flawed financial management system. It demanded the full disclosure of RDA’s bank account records and details on the transfer of funds through Call Deposit Receipts (CDRs) to other banks. 

The next meeting is scheduled for June 19, during which all Directors of Administration and Finance from the past nine years have been summoned. A decision on whether to call former Directors-General will be made later.

The investigation is already being pursued by two separate agencies: the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Rawalpindi Region. 

The investigation also took into account the suspicious death of Junaid Taj Bhatti, the former Deputy Director of Finance at RDA, whose death under mysterious circumstances in Sialkot on May 13 has added complexity to the scandal. The cause of death, possibly a suicide or murder, is under investigation.

This scandal is considered the largest financial issue in RDA’s history, with embezzlement spanning nearly a decade. Despite regular audits of RDA’s accounts, the large-scale theft was not detected. 

The lack of oversight by financial officers, including Directors-General and Directors of Administration and Finance, who failed to review bank statements, allowed the issue to go unnoticed.

Previous article
Finance minister supports increasing retirement age to curb growing pension liabilities
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.