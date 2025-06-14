SBP injects Rs13.5 trillion into banking system as liquidity support

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs 13.514 trillion into the banking system through open market operations (OMO) to support liquidity.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for seven and 14 day tenors on June 13, 2025, and accepted an amount of Rs 13.1 trillion against 33 quotes.

Additionally, another Rs411 billion was injected through Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 30 quotes for the 7-day tenor, cumulatively offering Rs 12,829.4 billion at a rate of return ranging between 11.03% to 11.16%.

SBP accepted an amount of Rs 12,650 billion against 30 quotes at 11.03% rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.03% was Rs 3,026.1 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 2,846.7 billion on a pro-rata basis.

Moreover, the SBP also received three bids for the 14-day tenor, cumulatively offering Rs 453 billion at a rate of return ranging between 11.08% to 11.13%. The SBP accepted all three quotes with the entire amount at an 11.08% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations for seven and 14-day tenors. The central bank received no bid for the 14-day tenor, while 5 bids were received for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 411 billion at a rate of return ranging between 11.11% to 11.13%. SBP accepted the 5 bids with the entire amount at an 11.11% rate of return.

This move reflects the SBP’s continued role in supporting government financing needs amid the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).