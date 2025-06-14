Second Afghan transit ship docks at Gwadar with 20,000 tons of DAP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, welcomed the berthing of the second Afghan Transit Trade Ship at Gwadar Port.

The vessel carried 20,000 metric tons of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and arrived from Townsville, Australia. This is the second docking under the revised Afghan Transit Trade framework, after MV Beyond 2 arrived on February 4, 2025.

The minister said this step is part of efforts to make Gwadar Port a trade gateway for landlocked Afghanistan. He added that Gwadar’s role in transit trade supports access for Afghanistan to global markets.

The minister referred to the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision to replace the bank guarantee requirement with an insurance guarantee, which has improved business processes and cargo clearance. He stated that the arrival of MV ASL ROSE shows international interest in Gwadar’s operational status.

He instructed port authorities to ensure quick berthing and unloading of cargo. He said the port is ready to manage growing volumes of goods under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement.

He added that the development may lower costs, improve trade efficiency, and strengthen trade ties between the two countries. He also said Gwadar Port may become a hub for regional economic integration.