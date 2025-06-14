Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sindh allocates record Rs1.02 trillion for development in FY26 budget

Development budget includes new initiatives, flood rehabilitation, Karachi urban infrastructure and renewable energy projects, with major allocations for education, health, and agriculture sectors

By News Desk

The Sindh government has allocated a historic Rs1.02 trillion for development in the FY26 budget, marking a significant increase of 6% from the previous fiscal year. This budget is set to be the highest-ever development allocation in the province’s history, with a focus on social sectors, resilience, and climate-smart development.

Presenting the budget, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah highlighted that the new allocation for provincial development expenditure is Rs520 billion for Provincial ADP and Rs55 billion for district ADP. An additional Rs366.7 billion has been earmarked for Foreign Project Assistance, while Rs75.58 billion is allocated for federal PSDP schemes.

Despite fiscal constraints, the government has prioritised the completion of ongoing projects, with a projected 84% of the 1,777 ongoing schemes from FY25 set to be completed. New initiatives introduced in FY26 include projects for flood rehabilitation, renewable energy, Karachi urban infrastructure, and sustainable development goals (SDG)-aligned projects.

The chief minister emphasised that the increased allocation represents a strategic balance between fiscal discipline and development goals, even amid anticipated shortfalls in federal transfers. To this end, only 475 new schemes have been proposed for the upcoming fiscal year, carefully selected to address high-priority areas, including flood recovery, renewable energy, and development in less-developed districts.

Key allocations for major sectors in FY26 include Rs96.7 billion for education, Rs45.4 billion for health, Rs80.6 billion for irrigation, Rs132.79 billion for agriculture, and Rs155.2 billion for energy, with a 20% increase in funding for social and productive sectors.

The Sindh government has committed to continuing its development momentum even in the face of economic challenges, with the highest development expenditure expected for FY25. The Chief Minister also acknowledged the support from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in securing Rs41 billion from the federal government for 19 federal PSDP schemes, out of the originally committed Rs52.9 billion.

Previous article
Govt decides to raise cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000
Next article
SBP injects Rs13.5 trillion into banking system as liquidity support
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Fuel prices set to rise from June 16; govt forms committee...

Committee to evaluate fiscal impact, ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies, and track global oil price fluctuations following Israel-Iran tensions

Gold price in Pakistan for today, June 14, 2025

Finance Minister announces foreclosure laws to boost bank-led housing financing

Salaried class to bear Rs535 billion tax load next year, despite minor relief of Rs56 billion

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.