UN coordinator says South Punjab has economic potential

UN promotes learning and skill improvement and continues to support South Punjab in areas such as climate change, technology, and agriculture, says Yahya

MULTAN: United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to Pakistan, Mohammad Yahya, says South Punjab has economic potential and the UN supports various sectors to improve infrastructure in the region.

He addresses a ceremony at the Multan Chamber of Commerce on Saturday. He says 4,000 UN personnel are working across Pakistan.

He says the region is an agricultural hub and the Food and Agriculture Organization works to promote agriculture, adding the UN also supports skill development for youth.

He says the UN promotes learning and skill improvement and continues to support South Punjab in areas such as climate change, technology, and agriculture. He invites Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) members to visit Islamabad and join efforts to attract investment in South Punjab.

Fernanda Thomaz, representative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), says IFAD supports poverty alleviation in ten districts of South Punjab. She says IFAD provides livestock to 400,000 poor women and houses to 7,300 landless women.

She says 40 community food banks support 30,000 households.

President of the Multan Chamber of Commerce, Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh, briefs on challenges in agriculture, industry, climate change, girls’ education, and poverty in South Punjab. He acknowledges Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani’s role in development projects.

He urges the UN to increase its focus on South Punjab. He also mentions development projects proposed by the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Senator Rana Mehmood ul Hassan, Advisor to the Chairman Senate Misbah Khar, Vice President MCCI Muhammad Azhar Baloch, and other officials also attend the event.

