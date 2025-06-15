Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Foreign airlines reroute over Pakistan as Middle East airspace remains shut

Emirates, Lufthansa, and others shift flight paths via northern Pakistan amid Iran-Israel conflict; major Gulf hubs report delays

By Monitoring Desk

Several international airlines have begun rerouting flights through Pakistan’s airspace due to continued airspace closures across Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Israel amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. As reported by the express tribune.

Major carriers including Emirates are now utilizing northern and western Pakistani airspace for routes to North America, Egypt, and other destinations. The revised flight paths traverse Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Turkey before proceeding westward.

Airlines impacted by the regional airspace lockdowns include El Al, Emirates, Lufthansa, Air India, Aeroflot, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, its low-cost arm AJet, Aegean Airlines, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and flydubai. Many have either suspended operations to and from Israel, Iran, Iraq, and Jordan, or adjusted flight routes to avoid restricted zones—opting instead for safer corridors over Central Asia or Saudi Arabia.

A video posted by flight tracking platform Flightradar24 on June 13 showed Iranian and Iraqi airspace being cleared of commercial flights.

The closure of Iraqi airspace has particularly disrupted one of the busiest aviation corridors linking Europe and the Gulf. Airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have reported multiple delays and cancellations as a result.

Global aviation safety agencies continue to monitor the situation closely and are urging airlines to remain cautious while operating in the region.

Previous article
HBL’s ‘Agahi Program’ drives agricultural progress in Pakpattan
Next article
Islamabad launches anti-smog drive with daily crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.