Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Gulf markets slide as Israel-Iran conflict escalates, regional tensions rattle investors

Saudi, Qatari, and Kuwaiti indices plunge; Egypt sees steepest drop in over a year as oil surges and airline stocks tumble

By Reuters

Stock markets across the Gulf closed lower on Sunday amid escalating military action between Israel and Iran, raising alarm over the potential for a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.

Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, ballistic missile facilities, and senior military figures starting Friday, vowing a prolonged campaign to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. In retaliation, Iran carried out its own attacks and canceled Sunday’s nuclear negotiations, which Washington had described as the only viable path to halt Israeli bombardments.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 1%, with widespread losses across sectors. Al Rajhi Bank fell 1.5%, while Saudi National Bank—the country’s largest lender—dropped 3.1%. In contrast, energy heavyweight Saudi Aramco gained 1.8%.

Oil prices surged on Friday, jumping 7% as tensions between Israel and Iran intensified, raising fears of broader supply disruptions across the oil-exporting region. The conflict escalated further after Israel targeted Iranian energy infrastructure late Saturday, including a major offshore platform in the South Pars gas field—shared with Qatar and responsible for a significant portion of Iran’s gas production.

The Qatari index (.QSI) plunged 3.2%, marking its sharpest single-day decline since April. All listed stocks ended in the red, including Qatar National Bank, which dropped 4.2%, and Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat, down 3.3%.

Kuwait’s stock exchange (.BKP) suffered a 4.6% fall, with Kuwait Finance House losing 3.7%. Shares in Jazeera Airways crashed 18.4% amid mounting regional airspace restrictions that prompted airlines to reroute or suspend operations.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s EGX30 blue-chip index (.EGX30) slumped 4.6%, its steepest daily drop in nearly 14 months. Losses were led by a 4.3% decline in Commercial International Bank and a 12.4% tumble in investment firm EFG Holding.

The heightened geopolitical risk and fears of economic fallout have left regional markets rattled, with further volatility expected if hostilities persist.

Previous article
Japan warns of bond market risks as BOJ reduces presence and debt ownership shifts
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.