HBL’s ‘Agahi Program’ drives agricultural progress in Pakpattan

By Press Release

Karachi, Pakistan: HBL held the ‘Agahi Program’ for farmers in Pakpattan, Punjab. The event took place at the Dera of HBL Zarai. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also collaborated in the event.

Through this initiative, HBL provided farmers with Agri-finance options, advanced agronomy practices, and efficient farm management techniques. Since 2018, over 30,000 farmers have benefited from the program.

Through this event, the Bank aims to promote sustainable farming practices and financial inclusion, thereby contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth. The Bank continues to build a stronger, more resilient farming community and their agricultural livelihoods.

 

 

Press Release
