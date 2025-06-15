Islamabad launches anti-smog drive with daily crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles

The Islamabad Transport Authority has launched a citywide crackdown targeting vehicles that emit excessive smoke, as part of a broader effort to combat air pollution in the federal capital.

According to a spokesperson for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, daily inspections are now underway, with on-the-spot action being taken against violators. On the first day of the operation, 50 vehicles were inspected—four of which were impounded and shifted to the police station for causing significant environmental harm. Another 25 drivers received formal warnings for breaching emission standards.

Chairman of the Islamabad Transport Authority, Irfan Nawaz Memon, confirmed that the campaign will continue on a daily basis and reiterated the administration’s zero-tolerance approach. “There will be no leniency toward smoke-emitting vehicles,” Memon said, adding that violators will face strict penalties, including heavy fines and the possible seizure of their vehicles.

Memon urged citizens to play their part by reporting any smoke-emitting vehicles they see on the roads. “Public cooperation is important to make this campaign successful,” he stated. “If people spot such vehicles, they should alert the authorities for prompt action.”

He emphasized the dual threat posed by polluting vehicles—not only to the environment but also to public health. Any driver found operating a vehicle in violation of emission standards will be fined, and in more serious instances, the vehicle will be removed from circulation.

Highlighting the shared responsibility of environmental protection, the chairman stressed the vital role residents must play in identifying and reporting offenders. Ongoing inspections will cover major roads and intersections across Islamabad.

The crackdown is part of the city administration’s wider environmental strategy, which includes plans to extend the operation to include industrial vehicles, buses, and other forms of public transportation. Officials said this would be a continuous effort rather than a one-time campaign, with sustained monitoring and enforcement forming the backbone of the initiative.

Vehicle owners have also been encouraged to ensure their cars are compliant with emission standards. Regular maintenance and checks are being advised to avoid penalties under the new regime.

Officials concluded that this initiative reflects Islamabad’s commitment to clean air and a healthier living environment for all its residents.