Vietnam, US trade talks advance but tough issues remain as tariff pause nears end

Trade negotiations between Vietnam and the United States showed signs of progress during a third round of discussions held in Washington from June 9 to 12, but significant challenges remain, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The talks come as a temporary suspension on 46% reciprocal tariffs on Vietnamese exports is set to expire in early July, increasing urgency on both sides to reach a workable agreement.

Vietnam’s trade surplus with the U.S. reached $12.2 billion in May—up nearly 42% year-on-year and 17% higher than April—marking a post-pandemic peak. Exports to the U.S. rose 42% compared to the same month last year, totaling $13.8 billion, according to official government data.

While the two delegations narrowed differences on several key points, Vietnam said certain “critical issues” still require more detailed evaluation and continued negotiation. U.S. negotiators have reportedly presented a firm set of demands, including calls for Vietnam to reduce its dependence on Chinese industrial materials and components.

The Vietnamese trade ministry confirmed both sides will hold an online follow-up meeting in the coming days between Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to address unresolved matters.

The latest round of talks also included U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and followed a format proposed by the American side.

In response to U.S. concerns, Hanoi has increased efforts to curb illegal transshipment of Chinese goods and has signaled openness to reducing non-tariff barriers. Vietnam has also indicated a willingness to boost imports of U.S. products such as aircraft, agricultural goods, and energy resources, although no formal agreements have been finalized.