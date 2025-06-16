FATF’s review group opts against grey-listing Pakistan



Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday termed the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) decision not to place Pakistan back on its Grey List a “significant victory,” citing the country’s full compliance with the watchdog’s requirements.

In a statement and subsequent post on X (formerly Twitter), Asif alleged that India and Israel had “relentlessly lobbied” to push Pakistan back onto the Grey List, but “failed in their nefarious designs.”

The minister said Pakistan’s progress was reviewed during a meeting of FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group, which ultimately decided not to include the country in the Grey List.

He acknowledged the diplomatic support Pakistan received during the review, noting that China fully backed Pakistan’s case while Turkiye endorsed China’s position. Asif further stated that Japan, as co-chair of the FATF-affiliated Asia-Pacific Group, also extended full support.

“Pakistan has fulfilled all FATF requirements, and there is no basis to keep it on any list,” Asif said.

Pakistan was previously removed from the FATF Grey List in October 2022 after a multi-year compliance effort.