Gharibwal Cement commissions additional 12.5 MW solar power system 

Company says this strategic investment aligns with its sustainability objectives and long-term energy cost optimisation strategy 

Gharibwal Cement Limited announced the successful installation and commissioning of an additional 12.5 megawatt (MW) solar power system at its plant site. 

The cement manufacturer shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday in accordance with the requirements of the Rule Book of PSX and applicable provisions of the Securities Act, 2015. 

This new capacity has been integrated with the company’s existing 12MW solar infrastructure, thereby enhancing the total installed solar generation capacity to 24.5MW. 

Gharibwal Cement said that the additional 12.5 MW solar power system has commenced commercial operations from June 16, 2025, and is now contributing to the company’s captive energy requirements. 

This strategic investment aligns with the company’s sustainability objectives and long-term energy cost optimization strategy by enhancing reliance on renewable energy resources, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and contributing to environmental conservation. 

Gharibwal Cement was incorporated in Pakistan on December 29, 1960, as a Public Limited Company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of cement.

