Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KSE-100 rises over 650 points in early trade amid renewed buying

Market opens strong on Monday after budget clarity and easing concerns over CGT provisions

By News Desk

Bullish sentiment returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 650 points during early trading, buoyed by renewed investor interest across key sectors. By 10:25am, the index stood at 122,805.64, up 662.08 points or 0.54%.

Investor appetite was particularly strong in sectors such as automobile assembly, commercial banking, oil and gas exploration, oil marketing, and power generation. Major index contributors including HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, FFC, UBL, and MCB were trading in positive territory.

The renewed interest follows a volatile trading week, where early optimism surrounding the fiscal year 2025–26 federal budget and expectations of monetary easing gave way to profit-taking amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Despite the turbulence, the KSE-100 Index managed to post a week-on-week gain of 502 points, closing at 122,144—an increase of 0.4%.

Last week’s rally was initially supported by the government’s Rs17.3 trillion budget, which did not impose any adverse fiscal measures on the equity market. Better-than-anticipated Capital Gains Tax provisions were welcomed by market participants, encouraging mutual funds and institutional investors to increase exposure to equities.

While geopolitical concerns remain, the early session performance suggests that investors are refocusing on domestic macroeconomic cues and corporate fundamentals to guide trading decisions.

Previous article
PM forms high-level body to monitor petroleum supply amid regional tensions
Next article
Govt to finalise revised power purchase deals with wind power plants in two weeks
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Balochistan to present Rs 1 trillion budget for 2025-26 tomorrow

Province to secure Rs743 billion from federal revenues; over Rs 240 billion for development, and Rs 160 billion for education in the upcoming budget

Gold hits near 2-month high as Middle East conflict boosts safe-haven demand

Gharibwal Cement commissions additional 12.5 MW solar power system 

Balochistan faces fuel crisis amid disrupted Iranian oil supply, government denies shortage

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.