Microsoft says European cloud data will stay in Europe

Microsoft said Monday that data from its European cloud customers will remain in Europe, stay under European law, and be managed by local staff with full control given to customers.

The company added that any remote access by Microsoft engineers to systems storing and processing European data will be approved and monitored in real time by personnel based in Europe. Microsoft’s sovereign private cloud is currently in preview and is expected to become generally available later this year.

European governments and companies have raised concerns about data being transferred outside the region, especially to the United States. In response, Microsoft and other U.S. tech firms are introducing safeguards to address those concerns.

In April, Microsoft announced plans to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe while committing to follow European rules aimed at limiting the power of large technology firms.