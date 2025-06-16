Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Microsoft says European cloud data will stay in Europe

Company says remote access by Microsoft engineers to European data systems will be approved and monitored in real time by Europe-based staff

By Monitoring Desk

Microsoft said Monday that data from its European cloud customers will remain in Europe, stay under European law, and be managed by local staff with full control given to customers.

The company added that any remote access by Microsoft engineers to systems storing and processing European data will be approved and monitored in real time by personnel based in Europe. Microsoft’s sovereign private cloud is currently in preview and is expected to become generally available later this year.

European governments and companies have raised concerns about data being transferred outside the region, especially to the United States. In response, Microsoft and other U.S. tech firms are introducing safeguards to address those concerns.

In April, Microsoft announced plans to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe while committing to follow European rules aimed at limiting the power of large technology firms.

Previous article
US-China trade truce leaves military-use rare earth issue unresolved
Next article
Energy leaders meet in Kuala Lumpur amid Israel-Iran tension
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.