Reddit rolls out AI tools to boost ad engagement

By Monitoring Desk

Reddit on Monday launched two new artificial intelligence tools to help advertisers use platform conversations to improve engagement.

The first tool, called Reddit Insights, gives real-time data to marketers to help them plan campaigns, spot trends, and test ideas. The second tool, Conversation Summary Add-ons, lets brands place selected user comments under ads to show public views on the ad topic.

The announcement follows growing use of AI in advertising across platforms such as Reddit, Snap, and Pinterest as companies look for better targeting options during a slow economy.

Reddit’s update comes after WPP Media lowered its global ad growth forecast from 7.7% to 6%, citing changes in U.S. trade policy. WPP also said brands are turning to flexible contracts and more AI-based tools to adapt to market conditions.

In March, Reddit released new moderation and analytics features to help users follow rules and track post performance. Last month, the company projected second-quarter revenue to beat estimates but warned that changes in Google search traffic might affect user visits.

