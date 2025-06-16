Winners of Rs200 prize bond draw for June 2025 announced

The National Savings Centre announced the winners of the Rs 200 prize bond draw for June 2025 on Monday at the National Savings Centre in Quetta.

The first prize was awarded to bond number 774331. The second prize was awarded to bond numbers 976082, 978550, 464840, 265610, and 097127.

The first prize winner will receive Rs 750,000, while the five second prize winners will each receive Rs 250,000. Third prize winners will receive Rs 1,250 each.

Prize bonds have remained a favored savings option for millions of Pakistanis, providing a secure and government-backed means of safeguarding funds.

Managed by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) in collaboration with the central bank since the 1960s, the scheme offers citizens a way to protect their savings from inflation and devaluation, while also providing the chance to win significant prizes.

Available in denominations from Rs100 to Rs40,000, prize bonds offer flexibility for investors based on their financial preferences and capacity.

Winners can claim their prize money at designated bank branches or National Savings offices. Under current tax regulations, income tax filers will face a 15% deduction on prize money, while non-filers will be taxed at 35%.