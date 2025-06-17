Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Adobe adds social media-ready AI image generation to phones

The app is now available on iOS and Android and includes Adobe’s own AI model along with Ideogram, Luma AI, Pika, and Runway

By Monitoring Desk

Adobe launches its first artificial intelligence smartphone app, Firefly, as part of a broader move to meet growing demand for AI-generated images and videos on social media platforms.

The app is now available on iOS and Android and includes Adobe’s own AI model along with those from partners Ideogram, Luma AI, Pika, and Runway.

Firefly was previously available only as a web version, which used models from Google and OpenAI in addition to Adobe’s. Those models are also available in the mobile app. The service will offer unlimited basic image generation for subscribers using Adobe’s model, with premium features from Adobe and its partners available for an additional fee.

Prices for the app match the web version, starting at $10 per month.

Adobe said it has not disclosed payment details for partner models used in the app. The company stated its AI model is trained only on content it has the legal rights to use, and offers protection against copyright claims. Adobe previously released AI tools alongside the mobile version of Photoshop.

Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer for Adobe’s digital media, said the company’s approach to training data remains an important factor for many users.

