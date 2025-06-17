Govt limits FBR’s arrest powers after public, business community concerns

The federal government decided to limit the proposed powers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for arresting company executives after the intervention by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in response to concerns raised by the public and the business community over the proposal allowing junior tax officers to arrest business executives for tax fraud without a warrant.

According to a news report, Prime Minister Sharif established a committee on Monday to review the matter and suggest stronger safeguards to prevent misuse of powers by tax officers.

FBR Chairman Mahmood Langrial said that revisions could be made to require approval from multiple senior officers before any arrest is made.

In the Finance Bill introduced last week, the government proposed amendments to the Sales Tax Act of 1990, granting FBR officers the authority to investigate tax fraud and make arrests. Under the proposed changes, assistant or deputy commissioners would be able to arrest tax defaulters, but only with prior approval from the commissioner.

The prime minister instructed that the powers be limited, with the new rules stipulating that arrests could only occur in cases involving significant sums, likely set at Rs50 million or more. To ensure accountability, a special FBR board, consisting of three members, will need to approve arrests, replacing the initial proposal, which gave junior officers arrest authority.

FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial outlined additional safeguards, stating that an individual could only be arrested if they attempted to flee the country, tampered with evidence, or failed to appear before the FBR after three notices. This move aims to protect businesses from potential abuse of power, a concern that had sparked alarm across various sectors.

The business community expressed serious concerns over the potential abuse of power due to the proposed provision. Pakistan Business Council CEO Ehsan Malik, in a letter to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, described the powers as “draconian,” warning that they could be “misused to harass” taxpayers.

However, FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial said that the authority to arrest would remain in place.

“A committee, led by the finance minister, will review the issue and explore additional safeguards to prevent misuse of this power,” he said.

Langrial explained that current laws allow low-ranking officers to file FIRs against tax defaulters, but the proposed amendments would require prior approval from the income tax commissioner before an arrest can be made.