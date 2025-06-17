Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, US officials make headway in trade talks, focus on resolving Trump tariffs

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick lead discussions to finalise trade deal and ease reciprocal tariffs

By News Desk

Pakistan and the United States have taken a significant step forward in their ongoing efforts to resolve trade-related issues, particularly the reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. A virtual meeting was held between Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the United States’ Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, focusing on enhancing trade and investment relations, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

During the virtual meeting, both sides discussed strategies for deepening economic ties and agreed to continue their negotiations constructively, with the aim of finalizing a trade deal as soon as possible.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of further technical-level discussions in the coming days, which will be based on a mutually agreed roadmap.

The meeting comes after a tense period in which President Trump had imposed steep tariffs on imports from various countries, including Pakistan, sparking fears of a trade war. Although the 29% reciprocal tariffs are on hold until July, Pakistan has dispatched a trade delegation to Washington to negotiate better terms and reduce the trade imbalance.

As of 2024, the United States remains Pakistan’s largest export market, with annual exports exceeding $5 billion, while Pakistan’s imports from the US stand at around $2.1 billion.

In an interview with Bloomberg earlier, Finance Minister Aurangzeb expressed Pakistan’s intentions to increase its purchases from the US and remove non-tariff barriers, aiming to avoid the high tariffs imposed under Trump’s administration. Both countries are optimistic about resolving their trade differences and look forward to advancing negotiations for a successful resolution.

Pakistan's current account posts $103 million deficit in May 2025
Sindh govt urged to act on Rs40 billion irregularities at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
