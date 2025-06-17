Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s current account posts $103 million deficit in May 2025

Despite a monthly deficit, current account shows $1.81 billion surplus for first eleven months of FY2024-25

By News Desk

Pakistan’s current account recorded a deficit of $103 million in May 2025, a reversal from the surplus of $47 million in April 2025, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis, the current account deficit narrowed by 56%, compared to a deficit of $235 million in May 2024. The shift into a deficit was primarily due to a sharp increase in the import bill and a decrease in exports.

Despite the monthly deficit, the current account showed a surplus of $1.81 billion for the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (11MFY25), contrasting with a deficit of $1.57 billion during the same period last year.

In May 2025, Pakistan’s exports of goods and services fell to $3.15 billion, down 15% from $3.71 billion in May 2024. Meanwhile, imports increased by 7% year-on-year, reaching $6.36 billion.

However, workers’ remittances showed a positive trend, rising to $3.69 billion in May 2025, marking an increase of over 13% compared to the previous year.

Fertilizer sales rise 5% in May, but Urea falls 31%, DAP drops 21%
Pakistan, US officials make headway in trade talks, focus on resolving Trump tariffs
