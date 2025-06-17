Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Rolls-Royce seeks entry into narrowbody aircraft market

CEO of Rolls-Royce says the company seeks partners to enter the narrowbody aircraft market, with no new plane expected before 2035

By Monitoring Desk

Rolls-Royce is seeking to enter the narrowbody aircraft market, with a focus on forming a partnership, Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic said on Tuesday at the Paris Airshow.

The company is in discussions with multiple potential partners, though Erginbilgic noted that a new narrowbody aircraft is not expected before 2035.

The opportunity could mark the first commercial use of Rolls-Royce’s UltraFan engine technology. Erginbilgic said the company could invest another 3 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) into the UltraFan program to support its future plans.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
