Rolls-Royce seeks entry into narrowbody aircraft market

Rolls-Royce is seeking to enter the narrowbody aircraft market, with a focus on forming a partnership, Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic said on Tuesday at the Paris Airshow.

The company is in discussions with multiple potential partners, though Erginbilgic noted that a new narrowbody aircraft is not expected before 2035.

The opportunity could mark the first commercial use of Rolls-Royce’s UltraFan engine technology. Erginbilgic said the company could invest another 3 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) into the UltraFan program to support its future plans.