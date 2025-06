Honda Motor is recalling 259,033 vehicles in the United States because of a faulty brake pedal that may shift out of position and affect braking, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall includes certain 2021–2025 Acura TLX, 2023–2025 Acura MDX, and 2023–2025 Honda Pilot models. The issue increases the risk of crashes or injury.