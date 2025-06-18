Sign inSubscribe
SECP Launches Task Force to Streamline Capital Markets Account Onboarding

Panel with SECP, PSX, brokers to propose digital, operational reforms by August 18, 2025

By News Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has formed a high-level committee to undertake a complete review of the current account-opening process with intermediaries in the capital markets. The goal is to identify friction points and propose reforms to make the procedure faster, more transparent, and user-friendly.

According to an SECP press release released today, the committee’s mandate includes:

  • Mapping the full end-to-end account opening journey with brokerages, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Central Depository Company (CDC), National Clearing Company of Pakistan (NCCPL), and eClear Services.

  • Identifying operational and regulatory bottlenecks that lengthen turnaround time or complicate compliance.

  • Proposing policy and system-level enhancements for both intermediaries and regulators.

  • Recommending measures to expand digital onboarding capabilities—such as e-KYC, electronic signatures, and automated document verification—to reduce manual steps and paperwork.

The committee is inclusive, featuring representatives from key stakeholders: SECP, PSX, NCCPL, CDC, Pakistan Stock Brokers Association, and eClear Services Limited.

The final report and recommendations are expected to be submitted to the SECP by August 18, 2025, laying the groundwork for a more efficient and modern client onboarding experience in Pakistan’s capital markets.

News Desk
News Desk

