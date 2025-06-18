Sign inSubscribe
Cryptocurrency

Stablecoin market cap hits record $251.7 billion after U.S. Senate passes bill

The bill would require stablecoins to be backed by liquid assets like U.S. dollars and short-term Treasury bills

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to regulate stablecoins, marking a key step toward setting rules for a fast-growing part of the cryptocurrency market.

Following the move, the total market capitalization of stablecoins climbed to a record $251.7 billion on Wednesday, according to CoinDesk data. That marks a 22% increase since the start of the year.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to hold a steady value, typically tied 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. They are often used by crypto traders to transfer funds between digital assets.

The bill would require stablecoins to be backed by liquid assets like U.S. dollars and short-term Treasury bills. Issuers would also need to publicly report the makeup of their reserves every month.

Supporters say stablecoins could help speed up payments. Others raise concerns about stronger connections forming between crypto and traditional financial markets. The legislation now moves to the next stage before it can become law.

Previous article
Pakistan slaps definitive anti-dumping duties on Chinese polyester yarn imports
Next article
Pakistan’s tech sector: From outsourcing hub to global innovation partner
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.