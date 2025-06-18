Streaming services overtakes cable and broadcast in U.S. viewership

Streaming services made up 44.8% of total TV usage in the United States in May, according to Nielsen’s monthly report released Tuesday.

It marks the first time streaming has pulled in more viewers than broadcast and cable television combined.

Broadcast accounted for 20% of viewership last month, while cable made up 24%.

YouTube led all streaming platforms with a 12.5% share of total TV viewing. Other services, including Netflix, also contributed to the rise of streaming.

Free ad-supported platforms like PlutoTV, Roku Channel, and Tubi together made up 5.7% of viewing.

The shift toward streaming has been building for years and grew faster during the pandemic when more people watched content at home. The change shows how on-demand viewing is now more common than traditional TV schedules.

Nielsen’s data highlights how this trend is changing the media industry and how TV is delivered and consumed in the U.S.