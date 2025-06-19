Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Honda to use Helm.ai’s multi-camera vision system in EVs for hands-free driving

Helm.ai Vision uses images from multiple cameras to generate a bird’s-eye view of urban environments to support vehicle control

By Monitoring Desk

Helm.ai, backed by Honda Motor, unveiled its camera-based autonomous driving system on Thursday and said it is in discussions with other automakers to bring the technology to mass-market vehicles.

The system, called Helm.ai Vision, uses images from multiple cameras to generate a bird’s-eye view of urban environments to support vehicle planning and control.

The California-based startup is working with Honda to integrate its technology into the 2026 Honda Zero series of electric vehicles. These EVs are expected to allow hands-free driving and let users take their eyes off the road.

Helm.ai’s approach focuses on vision-based systems, which aligns with Tesla’s strategy of using only cameras instead of more expensive sensors like lidar or radar. CEO Vladislav Voroninski said the company’s primary offering is vision-based, though it also has foundation models that work with other sensors.

Voroninski said the business model is based on licensing its software and foundation models to automakers. The company has raised $102 million so far and counts investors such as Goodyear Ventures, Korean supplier Sungwoo HiTech, and Amplo.

Helm.ai Vision is designed to run on various hardware platforms from companies like Nvidia and Qualcomm. This allows carmakers to integrate it with their existing systems for motion prediction and planning.

While some industry players rely on lidar and radar for added safety in poor visibility conditions, Helm.ai continues to focus on camera-based systems. Robotaxi operators such as Waymo and May Mobility use a mix of sensors to support autonomous driving.

Previous article
Dar calls for swift action to address power sector challenges
Next article
Tesla faces call to delay robotaxi launch in Austin until new law takes effect
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Legal

Google faces legal setback as court adviser backs €4.1 billion fine

Advocate-General rejected Google’s legal arguments, including its claim that it should be compared with a hypothetical competitor

Iran adapts to maintain oil exports during conflict, trackers say

PIA resumes direct Lahore–Paris flights to boost bilateral connectivity

Tesla faces call to delay robotaxi launch in Austin until new law takes effect

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.