Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PIA resumes direct Lahore–Paris flights to boost bilateral connectivity

National carrier’s new route expected to strengthen trade, tourism, and people-to-people links with France

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has officially launched a direct flight service from Lahore to Paris, reviving a major international route aimed at enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and France.

An inaugural ceremony marking the occasion was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport, attended by the Ambassador of France to Pakistan, PIA’s Chief Executive Officer, the airport’s Chief Operating Officer, officials from the Airports Security Force, and other dignitaries.

The national carrier’s latest initiative is expected to facilitate easier travel for the Pakistani diaspora in France and support bilateral exchanges in trade, tourism, and culture.

Operated by PIA, the Lahore–Paris route had previously been suspended and now returns as part of efforts to reintegrate the airline into key European corridors. The Pakistan Airports Authority welcomed the launch, stating it aligns with broader goals to modernise and expand Pakistan’s international aviation footprint.

Officials believe the service will not only reduce travel time for passengers but also contribute to Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings and improve the country’s connectivity to Western Europe.

Previous article
Tesla faces call to delay robotaxi launch in Austin until new law takes effect
Next article
Iran adapts to maintain oil exports during conflict, trackers say
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.