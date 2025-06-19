PIA resumes direct Lahore–Paris flights to boost bilateral connectivity

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has officially launched a direct flight service from Lahore to Paris, reviving a major international route aimed at enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and France.

An inaugural ceremony marking the occasion was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport, attended by the Ambassador of France to Pakistan, PIA’s Chief Executive Officer, the airport’s Chief Operating Officer, officials from the Airports Security Force, and other dignitaries.

The national carrier’s latest initiative is expected to facilitate easier travel for the Pakistani diaspora in France and support bilateral exchanges in trade, tourism, and culture.

Operated by PIA, the Lahore–Paris route had previously been suspended and now returns as part of efforts to reintegrate the airline into key European corridors. The Pakistan Airports Authority welcomed the launch, stating it aligns with broader goals to modernise and expand Pakistan’s international aviation footprint.

Officials believe the service will not only reduce travel time for passengers but also contribute to Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings and improve the country’s connectivity to Western Europe.