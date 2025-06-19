Tesla faces call to delay robotaxi launch in Austin until new law takes effect

Tesla is facing a call from Democratic lawmakers in Texas to delay its planned robotaxi launch in Austin until September, when a new state law on autonomous driving is set to take effect.

The lawmakers from the Austin area sent a letter Wednesday asking the company to hold off on the launch, which CEO Elon Musk has said could “tentatively” take place this Sunday. They argued the delay would support public safety and help build trust in Tesla’s autonomous operations.

If Tesla decides to move forward this month, the lawmakers requested detailed information on how the company plans to comply with the upcoming law. The law, passed by the Texas legislature but not yet signed by the governor, would require autonomous-vehicle companies to apply for permits to operate in the state.

It would also allow state officials to revoke permits if vehicles are deemed dangerous and would require firms to share emergency protocols with authorities.

Tesla has not responded publicly to the lawmakers’ call. It is unclear how much influence the letter will have, as Republicans currently control the governor’s office and both chambers of the Texas legislature.

Musk said in January that Tesla would launch its autonomous ride-hailing service in Austin in June. The rollout is expected to start with 10 to 20 Model Y vehicles operating in what Musk described as the “safest” parts of the city.

Tesla has not released full details about the program, including passenger selection, pricing, service areas, or the extent of remote monitoring and control.

Currently, Texas law allows autonomous vehicles to operate across the state if they meet basic registration and insurance rules. The new law would mark the first time companies are required to seek approval and comply with additional safety measures.