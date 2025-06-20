Minister of State for Finance reaffirms commitment to economic stability and growth

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said the government aims to maintain economic stability, deliver public relief through growth, and continue with the ongoing reform agenda.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that despite current challenges, the government is focused on sustaining stability while exploring ways to ease the burden on the public.

He said that under the five-year plan, customs and regulatory duties on raw materials will be reduced, and machinery will be made more affordable to promote industrial development.

The budget for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has been increased from Rs592 billion to Rs716 billion, a 20 percent rise. The additional funding is intended to expand cash assistance and improve service delivery to vulnerable families.

Kayani also noted that the Finance Bill 2025-26 is being reviewed by the standing committees of both the National Assembly and Senate and will be presented in the form of a report. He said the finance minister and his team are actively involved in the process and that suggestions from parliamentarians are being considered.

He thanked the coalition partners for supporting the government and said inflation has declined from an annual average of 12 percent. He also noted that the government has increased employee salaries by up to 10 percent and pensions by 7 percent.

Kayani said the powers of the Federal Board of Revenue have been reviewed and reorganized to ensure a more balanced and accountable tax administration. This includes clearer definitions of its authority, safeguards against misuse, and steps to enhance transparency and accountability.