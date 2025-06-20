Sign inSubscribe
National Highway Authority conducts first-ever auction of 68 toll plazas

Key toll plazas included Jamshoro, Saeedabad, Moro, Kandiaro, Ranipur, Rohri, Sadiqabad, and Ahmedpur East, among others

By News Desk

In a historic move, the National Highway Authority (NHA) held the country’s first-ever public auction of toll plazas, successfully auctioning off 68 toll plazas from various regions of Pakistan.

The auction was conducted in a transparent manner under the directives of Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, who emphasized providing business opportunities to investors and ensuring a fair process. The event, held at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, saw a large number of investors participating. 

To ensure transparency, NHA took several steps, including inviting representatives from both print and electronic media to observe the process. A comprehensive publicity campaign was also launched prior to the auction to keep the public informed.

The toll plazas auctioned were located along some of the busiest highways across Pakistan. Key toll plazas included Jamshoro, Saeedabad, Moro, Kandiaro, Ranipur, Rohri, Sadiqabad, and Ahmedpur East, among others.

Minister Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated NHA officials for the successful execution of the auction, which is expected to provide substantial business prospects and boost infrastructure development across the country.

FBR calls for bringing banks under normal tax regime applicable to companies
