Pakistan-China hold dialogue to strengthen mutual understanding

ISLAMABAD: Leaders, diplomats, parliamentarians, scholars, and students gathered for the Pakistan-China Dialogue hosted by the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) under the “Friends of Silk Road” framework.

The event focused on strengthening mutual understanding between Pakistan and China and building a community with a shared future for neighbouring countries.

The Dialogue was held in collaboration with a five-member high-level delegation from the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), led by Ambassador Hu Zhaoming, IDCPC spokesperson and chief of information. Ambassador Hu described Pakistan as “etched in the deepest hearts of the Chinese people” and said the two countries were like “two sides of the same coin.”

He highlighted the evolution of the Belt and Road Initiative since 2013 and stated that it now encompasses over 150 countries. He urged the youth to carry the friendship forward.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, PCI chairman, delivered the keynote address and said the global balance of political and economic power is shifting from West to East. He called China’s rise a source of strength for developing countries and thanked Beijing for supporting Pakistan’s sovereignty, especially during last month’s tensions with India.

He said Pakistan’s talent and China’s technology form an invincible wall for peace in South Asia. He condemned recent Israeli attacks on Iranian territory as violations of international law and the UN Charter and criticized narratives pushing military blocs and disinformation.

Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Kharal, Minister of State for Climate Change, spoke on behalf of the Government of Pakistan. She said the current world order is visibly fragmenting, while China promotes multipolarity, non-intervention, and equality among states.

She said the Belt and Road Initiative reflects this vision by building a network of economies that choose dialogue over conflict.

Former Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said the world is in a period of transition marked by wars and collapsing rules. He said President Xi Jinping’s philosophy of win-win cooperation and mutual respect offers a solid basis for a future world order.

Barrister Aqeel Malik, Minister of State for Law and Justice, said stability and security are essential for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and proposed expanding regional-language media, including Balochi broadcasts, to build stronger people-to-people ties. He also suggested including Afghanistan in CPEC, calling it a natural extension of the shared-future concept.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, PCI executive director and Dialogue moderator, opened the session by saying the Pakistan-China relationship is based on history, trust, and a shared goal to uplift the region. He said the event was part of PCI’s broader effort to highlight voices from Asia and the Global South.

He criticized the U.S. Congress’s “Countering PRC Influence Fund,” which allocates $325 million annually from 2023 to 2027, calling it a Cold War-era approach that diverts resources from development.

The event included participants from all provinces, including university students, scholars, media, think tanks, and Chinese companies working on CPEC. Attendees discussed proposals to jointly promote Pakistan-China soft power and planned future events and conferences in China.