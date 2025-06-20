Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan and EU hold fifth round of dialogue on non-proliferation and disarmament

The two sides review recent developments in export controls and examine the impact of emerging technologies on global security

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union held the fifth round of their Dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament on June 12 in Islamabad, where they exchanged views on international and regional peace, security, and strategic stability.

Ambassador Tahir Andrabi, Additional Foreign Secretary for Arms Control, Disarmament, and International Security, led the Pakistani delegation. Ambassador Stephan Klement, EU Special Envoy for Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, led the European Union side.

The two sides discussed various aspects of disarmament and non-proliferation, with reference to the agenda of the UN General Assembly’s First Committee, the Conference on Disarmament, and international disarmament conventions including the Biological Weapons Convention and the Chemical Weapons Convention.

They also reviewed recent developments in export controls and examined the impact of emerging technologies on global security.

The Foreign Office said the dialogue is part of the wider engagement between Pakistan and the European Union. Both sides agreed that the dialogue remains a key platform for engagement on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament, and broader security issues.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

