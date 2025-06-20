Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan and Russia begin talks on energy projects, infrastructure development

Talks focus on strengthening energy ties, with emphasis on business opportunities and joint ventures between OGDCL and Gazprom International

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to deepen energy cooperation, Pakistan and Russia have initiated high-level discussions to explore joint ventures in the oil and gas sector.

A delegation led by Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, met with senior representatives of Gazprom, Russia’s premier oil and gas company, headed by Sergey Tumanov, General Director of Gazprom International.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Ahmed Hayat Lak, Managing Director and CEO of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to advancing strategic energy partnerships.

Talks between the two sides focused on bolstering bilateral energy collaboration, with particular emphasis on business development opportunities and potential joint ventures between OGDCL and Gazprom International. The meeting provided a platform to align Pakistan’s growing energy needs with Gazprom’s global expertise in exploration, production, and infrastructure development.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to identifying viable projects aimed at ensuring sustainable energy development and driving economic growth. It was agreed that OGDCL and Gazprom International will maintain ongoing dialogue to evaluate and initiate collaborative initiatives.

This engagement marks a pivotal step forward in Pakistan-Russia energy relations, reinforcing a shared vision for long-term cooperation and mutual prosperity in the energy sector.

Previous article
PIA brings home 121 Pakistanis in special repatriation flight from Iran via Baku
Next article
WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani resigns
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at ahmad.ahmadani@pakistantoday.com.pk.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.