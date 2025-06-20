Pakistan and Russia begin talks on energy projects, infrastructure development

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to deepen energy cooperation, Pakistan and Russia have initiated high-level discussions to explore joint ventures in the oil and gas sector.

A delegation led by Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, met with senior representatives of Gazprom, Russia’s premier oil and gas company, headed by Sergey Tumanov, General Director of Gazprom International.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Ahmed Hayat Lak, Managing Director and CEO of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to advancing strategic energy partnerships.

Talks between the two sides focused on bolstering bilateral energy collaboration, with particular emphasis on business development opportunities and potential joint ventures between OGDCL and Gazprom International. The meeting provided a platform to align Pakistan’s growing energy needs with Gazprom’s global expertise in exploration, production, and infrastructure development.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to identifying viable projects aimed at ensuring sustainable energy development and driving economic growth. It was agreed that OGDCL and Gazprom International will maintain ongoing dialogue to evaluate and initiate collaborative initiatives.

This engagement marks a pivotal step forward in Pakistan-Russia energy relations, reinforcing a shared vision for long-term cooperation and mutual prosperity in the energy sector.