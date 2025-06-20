Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Petroleum Division outsources gas price hike decision to audit firm

KPMG to recommend domestic categories facing gas price hike from July 2025 as part of IMF-required reforms

By Monitoring Desk

The Petroleum Division has outsourced the decision on which domestic categories will face a hike in natural gas prices to KPMG, an international audit firm. This marks the first time the task of determining gas price increases for consumers has been entrusted to an external firm. 

KPMG is tasked with advising the government on which domestic consumers should experience a rise in gas prices starting July 1, 2025, The News reported, citing a senior official from the Energy Ministry.

Under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is required to implement a gas price hike across all consumer categories to eliminate any shortfall faced by the Sui gas companies. 

Currently, Sui Northern is dealing with a Rs40 billion shortfall, while Sui Southern has a surplus.

The government has until June 28, 2024, to finalise its decision on the new gas prices. KPMG is expected to submit its recommendations soon, which will first be presented to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for approval, followed by the Prime Minister’s formal approval.

On May 20, 2025, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) set the gas prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers at Rs1,895.5 per MMBtu for the upcoming fiscal year. This increase follows the rise in the use of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG). 

However, OGRA reduced the price for consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by Rs103.95 per MMBtu, setting the prescribed price at Rs1,658.55 per MMBtu.

At present, a cross-subsidy of Rs140 billion is being extended to industrial, commercial, captive power plants, bulk, CNG, and high-end domestic consumers to support the first four slabs of unprotected gas consumers.

Previous article
Despite Senate panel opposition, Petroleum Division confirms Rs2.5/litre carbon levy to take effect from July 1
Next article
Textile exports rise 7.37% to $16.36 billion in 11 months of FY2024-25
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

Kohala Hydro seeks extension of Letter of Support for $2.5bn project...

Company requests LoS extension until September 30, 2027; stresses the timely development of 1,124 MW hydropower project is essential for Pakistan to protect its rights to Jhelum water

Gold price in Pakistan for today, June 20, 2025

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, June 20, 2025

Textile exports rise 7.37% to $16.36 billion in 11 months of FY2024-25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.